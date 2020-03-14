IN LOVING MEMORY: Sgt (Rtd) Jasbir Singh (1958-2019), Formerly of Century Gardens, Johor Bahru

1st BARSI: Kirtan and Path da Bhog on 28 March 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Polis (High Street) Kuala Lumpur from 10am to 12pm, followed by Guru ka Langar | Malaysia

1st Barsi, In Loving Memory of

SGT (RTD) SARDAR JASBIR SINGH S/O LATE KARAM SINGH

formerly of Century Gardens, Johor Bahru.

Retired from Unit Forensik, Maktab PDRM Cheras RF67867

“Those we love dearly are never gone. They walk beside us, unseen, unheard, but always near. Forever loved, memories cherished, and deeply missed.

Forever remembered by

Wife: Harinder Kaur

Children:

Simran Singh – Parvin Cheema

Keeran Kaur – Elijah Pang (Canada)

Charan Singh

Brothers, Sisters, and a host of relatives and friends.

Please join us for Kirtan and Path da Bhog on 28 March 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Polis (High Street) Kuala Lumpur from 10am to 12pm, followed by Guru ka Langar.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Far too soon you were taken, till we meet again in Heaven

Contact: Harinder 017-3390519

Simran 012-6668125

Charan 012-5969486

| Entry: 14 March 2020 | Source: Family