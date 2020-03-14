IN LOVING MEMORY: Sgt (Rtd) Jasbir Singh (1958-2019), Formerly of Century Gardens, Johor Bahru

1st BARSI: Kirtan and Path da Bhog on 28 March 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Polis (High Street) Kuala Lumpur from 10am to 12pm, followed by Guru ka Langar | Malaysia
1st Barsi, In Loving Memory of
SGT (RTD) SARDAR JASBIR SINGH S/O LATE KARAM SINGH
formerly of Century Gardens, Johor Bahru.
Retired from Unit Forensik, Maktab PDRM Cheras RF67867
“Those we love dearly are never gone. They walk beside us, unseen, unheard, but always near. Forever loved, memories cherished, and deeply missed.
Forever remembered by
Wife: Harinder Kaur
Children:
Simran Singh – Parvin Cheema
Keeran Kaur – Elijah Pang (Canada)
Charan Singh
Brothers, Sisters, and a host of relatives and friends.
Please join us for Kirtan and Path da Bhog on 28 March 2020 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Polis (High Street) Kuala Lumpur from 10am to 12pm, followed by Guru ka Langar.
Please treat this as a personal invitation.
Far too soon you were taken, till we meet again in Heaven
- Harinder 017-3390519
- Simran 012-6668125
- Charan 012-5969486
