Amritsar-bound passenger from Malaysia dies mid-air

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

A 41-year-old Punjab native, returning to Amritsar from Malaysia, was declared dead after his flight landed in Amritsar, according to officials on Sunday.

Hukam Singh, who hails from the Gurdaspur district, reached Amritsar on Saturday, reports PTI.

Amritsar civil surgeon Parbdeep Kaur Johal said the passenger was shifted to a hospital near the airport, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

According to the family of the deceased, during travel in the flight, Hukam was believed to have suffered a sudden chest pain and subsequently a message was conveyed to the international airport authorities here and an ambulance was kept ready before the flight landed, according to the report.