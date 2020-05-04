Pioneering Sikhs in Kuching traffic police

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Pioneers of Kuching Traffic Police. Gurbachan Singh Akhara (2nd from left) and Arjan Singh Cheema (5th from left) in an undated photograph taken in front of Central Police Station, Kuching in Sarawak.

The Central Police Station was built to replace the old police station formerly located on the site of the General Post Office. It opened in 1931 and has retained its original function and façade to the present day, according to an entry at the Saraweak Tourism website. It stands out prominently among the building lining the Padang Merdeka thanks to its blue and white colour scheme, common to all police stations in Malaysia.

