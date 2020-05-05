First Gurmukhi road signage for Malaysia

We have approved their request to put Gurmukhi script on the Gurdwara Road signage - Jagdeep Singh Deo

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Malaysia received what is probably its first road signage in Gurmukhi, one of the scripts for the Punjabi language.

If you head to Penang, you will find Jalan Gurdwara also listed the Gurmukhi script, something that is no doubt endearing to the Sikh community. Jalan is road in Malay.

Penang state executive member Jagdeep Singh Deo told Buletin Mutiara that the state government approved the request made by the Sikh community on Jan 15.

“We have approved their request to put Gurmukhi script on the Gurdwara Road signage and it is the first dual language road sign in Penang that contains such script. And I believe, it is also the first in the country,” he was quoted in the Penang state portal.

When contacted, local historian and author of Sikhs In Malaysia Series Malkiat Singh Lopo said he believes that it is probably the first such signage in Malaysia.

“I remember seeing Gurmukhi signage at railway stations when I was young. We also have the danger warning signs at the power stations,” he told Asia Samachar.

Gurmukhi is also the script used for the Sikh scripture called the Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Punjabi is also written in Urdu and Devanagari.

Jasdeep, who is the state local government, housing, town and country planning committee chairman, added: “Of course, the Malay language is still a priority and it is still there on every road sign in the state.”

He added that Penang has about 180 dual language road signs which include Malay, Jawi, Chinese and Tamil scripts. They are installed by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

Malaysia has a few Jalan Gurdwara, usually named for a road near a gurdwara (Sikh place of worship). The others are in Ipoh, Perak and Bentong, Pahang.

Penang’s Jalan Gurdwara, formerly Brick Kiln Road, is where you will find Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang (WGSP).

Describing it as a ‘historical moment’, WGSP committee president Daljit Singh said told the magazine: “On behalf of the Sikh community and Penang Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, I would like to express my utmost gratitude and appreciation to the state government and the city council for approving our request to insert Gurmukhi script into the Gurdwara Road signage. It means a lot to us.”