Artwork on 1984

The Singh Twins artwork ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ focuses on the thousands of pilgrims trapped, injured or killed by the crossfire (a fact censured at the time) which lasted several days

This week in 1984, Indian PM Indira Gandhi launched a military attack on the historic centre of the Sikh faith in Amritsar (‘Harmandir Sahib’, or The Golden Temple complex) and other Sikh shrines. Our artwork, ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ focuses on the thousands of pilgrims trapped, injured or killed by the crossfire (a fact censured at the time) which lasted several days. The victims of 1984 are still seeking justice and 36 years on, it’s sad to see and disgraceful that minority groups in India continue to be vilified and persecuted today. Different Government, same old tricks!

A detail of Indira Gandhi depicted as a multi-headed political demon symbolises how the suffering of innocent people caused by an abuse of power for political gain, is a universal occurrence.

Posting this in memory and support of all victims of State violence across the globe.

