Sikh professionals donate PPEs to Malaysian hospital

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

A Sikh professionals’ outfit has contributed 100 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) suits to Hospital Sungai Buloh.

The Malaysian Sikh Professional and Business Trust (MSPBT) donated the PPE suits which included face masks, gloves, shoe covers and goggles.

They handed the suits to hospital director Dr. Kuldip Kaur Prem Singh, a specialist in in public health medicine.

MSPBT said this was its small contribution to the many frontliners working tirelessly around the clock to keep Malaysians safe.

MSPBT is a non-profit organisation which strives to provide professional guidance, know how, support and educational direction to Malaysians irrespective of race and creed.

