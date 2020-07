Gaigindar Kaur (1939-2020), Port Klang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 12pm, 18 July 2020 (Saturday), at Simpang Lima Crematorium Klang. Cortège leaves from residence No. 39, Jalan Kim Chuan, Pandamaran, 42000 Port Klang, Selangor at 11.30am | Malaysia

GAIGINDAR KAUR D/O LATE TARA SINGH

(1 January 1939 – 17 July 2020)

Village: Thunda, Amritsar

81 years old.

Deeply missed by sister, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Husband: Late Bhajan Singh s/o Socha Singh

Children / Spouses:

Amarjit Kaur / Balraj Singh

A. Swaran Kaur / Dr. Balwinder Singh (Melbourne)

Manjit Singh / Dr. Sharan Kaur (Auckland)

Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm, 18 July 2020 (Saturday), at Simpang Lima Crematorium Klang

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves from residence No. 39, Jalan Kim Chuan, Pandamaran, 42000 Port Klang, Selangor at 11.30am, 18 July 2020 (Saturday)

Path da Bhog: 26 July 2020, from 10.00 to 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Port Klang

Contact: Manjit Singh 0122777913

Message from the Family: Kindly adhere to Covid-19 SOP.

| Entry: 17 July 2020 | Source: Family