Sikh student wins Chevening scholarship, gets to pursue Master of Laws at Nottingham

By Anandpreet Kaur | MALAYSIA |
Aspiring human rights lawyer Amardev Singh Sidhu is one of the 38 Malaysians who bagged the much sought after Chevening scholarship that will allow him to pursue postgraduate study in the United Kingdom.
The 25-year old lad from Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, will be pursuing the Master of Laws LLM with legal training at in the Nottingham Law School, University of Nottingham, in the 2020/2021 academic year.
“I will be specialising in human rights and promote youth advocacy in the near future. My future plans is to practice as a lawyer while advocating on human rights and youth empowerment policies. In the long run, I would like to see myself as a member of the legislative body,” he told Asia Samachar.
In 2017, Amardev was selected as a Perdana Fellow under the Youth and Sports Ministry, giving him an opportunity to shadow its then cabinet minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
“I had the opportunity to handle constituency issues, assist in Parliamentary sessions and prepare letters in the ministers office. The fellowship exposed me to the legislative and executive components of the country that give me a much detailed perspective. I was a LLB Degree student that time which I completed in 2018,” he said.
The application for the 2021-2022 intake of the Chevening Scholarship is now open until 3 Nov 2020. Click here for more details.
Chevening is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme that offers future leaders the unique opportunity to study in the UK. These scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university.
It provides fully-funded scholarship and covers flights tickets to London and monthly living allowance. Those selected will live and study in the UK for a year.
“There is no age limit, and competency is based on leadership instead of academic excellence. The Chevening looks for people with high volunteering experience and leadership skills,” Amardev said.
Amardev’s parents, Karamjit Singh and Baljit Kaur, are both from Kuala Lumpur.
Update: Two other Sikhs who also won the Chevening scholarship this time around were Shivreena Kaur Siddhu and Dr Isvar Kaur Godrei Khanijow.
#Keen to apply for the scholarship? Drop us a Whatsapp (+6017-3351399) and we will connect you with some of the past winners.
RELATED STORY:
British university students design hand-cranked washing machine for refugees (Asia Samachar, 24 Dec 2019)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |