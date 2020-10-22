NZ Sikh group recognised for ‘scale of charity and compassion to vulnerable communities’

A Sikh group was recognised at the New Zealand Food Awards for showing impressive ‘scale of charity and compassion to vulnerable communities’.
The Supreme Sikh Society of New Zealand was awarded the Countdown Supermarkets People’s Choice Award at the award ceremony earlier this month (8 Oct).
The group was recognised for giving out free meals to 66,000 families from Auckland to Queenstown impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
When calling on the society representatives to receive the award, the announcer said the award judges had noted that the ‘scale of charity and compassion to vulnerable communities by the Supreme Sikh Society is impressive’. To see the event clip on Facebook, click here.
“Their timely and valuable response to the challenges of Covid show a dedication to the greater good,” the judges added.
Among others, the society runs the Takanini and Otahuhu gurudwaras.
Every week, some 5,000 people come to the Takaniki gurdwara to receive food parcels.