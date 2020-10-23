Indian embassies surreptitiously gathering data on Sikh diaspora?

"Why the email asks members of public to collect information on 'Sikh diaspora' and send it as 'high priority'? asks a Europe-based human rights activist

By -
0
124
Dr. Manuvie tweets on Hamburg CIG email. Background sketch courtesy of The Quaint
By Asia Samachar Team | GERMANY |

An official statement from the government of India, attributed to the Ministry of External Affairs through Consulate General of India, Hamburg, states: “It is regrettable, sad and unfortunate that the issue has been blown out of proportion unnecessarily to ignite sentiments of the Diaspora.” The statement was quoted by The Quaint.

In response, Dr Manuvie took to the Twitter again, saying: “So apparently the @IndiainHamburg told @TheQuint that the email was blown out of proportion! So asking questions to the government on privacy rights, data protocol & transparency is an out of proportion thing! I don’t think so.”

 

RELATED STORY:

Another Indian goes on trial for spying on Sikhs, Kashmiris in Germany – Report (Asia Samachar, 25 Aug 2020)

Indian intelligence use money, disinformation to influence Canadian politics – Report (Asia Samachar,18 April 2020)

 

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY