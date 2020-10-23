First ever Diwali event in Wellington mall

Ekta NZ Inc, a Wellington-based Indian community-based NGO, will hold two-day at North City, a mall in Porirua, on Oct 24-25. The event will run from 12pm to 2pm

By -
0
19
By Asia Samachar Team | NEW ZEALAND |

 

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY