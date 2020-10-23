Two Sikh groups raise concerns on conversion to Islam

Two Sikh organisations have raised concerns on potential of underhanded tactics deployed to propagate Islam to followers of the Sikh faith in Malaysia.
On 17 Oct, the centre had organised a Zoom-based meeting entitled ‘Tools & techniques for dakwah to the Sikhs’ for Islamic preachers led by a UK-based Muslim-convert from the Sikh faith. It is understood 30 individuals had taken part in the session.
In a letter, Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC) have called on Kuala Lumpur-based Islamic centre to cease what it deemed as ‘offensive and divisive activities’.
MGC noted that the speaker – tasked to discuss basics of Sikhism, Guru Nanak and the other Sikh Gurus – was no expert on Sikhism nor Sikh history.
“Thus, he can be expected to convey an untruthful and distorted version of Sikhi which he has no right to do so,” said MGC president Jagir Singh in the letter dated 22 Oct.
He noted that Article 11(4) of the Malaysian Federal Constitution only allows the Malaysian states to control or restrict the propagation of any religious doctrine or belief among persons professing the religion of Islam.
However, he added that it did not authorise any Muslim to preach their faith to people of the other faiths, including Sikhs, ‘especially inaccurate and distorted version of Sikhi which will likely lead to disturbance of peace.’
The letter also noted that Section 298 of the Malaysian Penal Code makes is an offence for any person to wound the religious feelings of another person, ‘in this case the Sikhs’.
It added that Section 298A further makes it an offence for any person who causes disharmony, disunity or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will towards any other religion.
In its letter, Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM) said it respected the special position of Islam in Malaysia as the official religion, which was enshrined in the constitution.
“However, we do not see the need as a multicultural, harmonious, and secular nation for there to be such events blatantly targeting our community,” said its president Harjinder Singh.
He said discussions on the Sikh faith should involve a learned Sikh scholar or a representative to avoid misinformation.
“Such forums may incite tensions between the communities, which we do not want,” he said in a letter to the same centre.
In the letter, SNSM said the centre had responded that its intention was to correct misconception towards Islam and “organise an academic discussion to share the culture of Malaysian society.”