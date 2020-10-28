MAHLE once again wins supplier award at Volvo Eicher

The unit of German-based company bags Supplier Award for its outstanding contribution in overall quality, cost and delivery excellence category

From Left to Right – R.S. Sachdeva (COO- VECV), Vinod Agarwal (MD & CEO-VECV), Raj Kalra (President-MAHLE India) & Pradeep Mishra (Sr. VP Purchase & SCM- VECV)
By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |
