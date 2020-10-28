MAHLE once again wins supplier award at Volvo Eicher

MAHLE Engine Components India has done it again.
The unit of the German-based company bagged the Supplier Award for its outstanding contribution in overall quality, cost and delivery excellence category during recent Volvo Eicher (VECV) annual supplier conference held on virtual platform, on 5th Oct 2020. This is the second VECV appreciation award in a row.
MAHLE India is led by Raj Kalra as its president. He joined the company in April 2018 after a 12 year stint at GKN Driveline.
Its parent MAHLE GmbH is based in Stuttgart, Germany.
MAHLE is an international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry as well as a pioneer and technology driver for the mobility of the future. Involved in engine systems and components, filtration, and thermal management, the group’s product portfolio addresses issues relating to the powertrain and air conditioning technology.