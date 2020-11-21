Ajeet Kaur (1948-2020), Formerly Pekeliling Flats Kuala Lumpur

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Cortege leaves residence No.6, Lorong Air Bersih 3, Air Panas, 53200 Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, at 3.30pm on 21 Nov 2020 (Saturday) for cremation at Crematorium Jalan Loke Yew at 4.30pm | Malaysia
JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE YAAYE (SGGS, 1239)
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
AJEET KAUR D/O LATE GANDA SINGH
(formerly of Pekeliling Flats Kuala Lumpur)
Passed away peacefully on 21st November 2020.
Forever loved and cherished by
Husband: Late Kuldip Singh (ex TNB)
Children / Daughters / Sons-In-Law:
Harjinder Singh / Karamjit Kaur
Rajinder Singh / Inderjit Kaur
Surinder Kaur / Inderjit Singh
Ravinder Kaur / Akashdip Singh
and grandchildren.
Cortege leaves residence No.6, Lorong Air Bersih 3, Air Panas, 53200 Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, at 3.30pm on 21 Nov 2020 (Saturday) for cremation at Crematorium Jalan Loke Yew at 4.30pm
As it is still CMCO, the family will comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for places of worship/residence.
For enquiries, contact
Harjinder Singh 016-2888897
Rajinder Singh 012-2038540
| Entry: 21 Nov 2020 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |