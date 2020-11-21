Ajeet Kaur (1948-2020), Formerly Pekeliling Flats Kuala Lumpur

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Cortege leaves residence No.6, Lorong Air Bersih 3, Air Panas, 53200 Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, at 3.30pm on 21 Nov 2020 (Saturday) for cremation at Crematorium Jalan Loke Yew at 4.30pm | Malaysia

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE YAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

AJEET KAUR D/O LATE GANDA SINGH

(formerly of Pekeliling Flats Kuala Lumpur)

Passed away peacefully on 21st November 2020.

Forever loved and cherished by

Husband: Late Kuldip Singh (ex TNB)

Children / Daughters / Sons-In-Law:

Harjinder Singh / Karamjit Kaur

Rajinder Singh / Inderjit Kaur

Surinder Kaur / Inderjit Singh

Ravinder Kaur / Akashdip Singh

and grandchildren.

Cortege leaves residence No.6, Lorong Air Bersih 3, Air Panas, 53200 Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, at 3.30pm on 21 Nov 2020 (Saturday) for cremation at Crematorium Jalan Loke Yew at 4.30pm

As it is still CMCO, the family will comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for places of worship/residence.

For enquiries, contact Harjinder Singh 016-2888897 Rajinder Singh 012-2038540

| Entry: 21 Nov 2020 | Source: Family