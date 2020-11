Sardarni Balwant Kaur (1933-2020), Puchong

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 4pm, 23 November 2020 (Monday) at MBSJ Crematorium at Batu 14, Puchong. Cortège leaves No 25, Jalan 18C, Taman Aman Sari, 47190 Puchong at 3pm | Malaysia

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE YAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDARNI BALWANT KAUR D/O KUJUR SINGH W/O LATE GIANI DALIP SINGH S/O JAG SINGH

Village: Pattiwal

Born: 1933

Departed: 22 Nov 2020

Children / Spouses:

Kalwant Kaur / Changara Singh

Swaran Kaur / Ram Derayan

Major Madhan Singh(Rtd)/Salvindar Kaur

Soakvindar Kaur/Balbir Singh

Khazan Singh/Dr Jasbir Kaur

Grandchildren:

Sukhvinder Kaur

Anita Kaur

Paramjit Kaur

Harmeet Kaur

Terenjit Singh

Dr. Manvin Kaur

Manrit Singh

Dr Manjiven Singh

Dr Manpreet Kaur

Simran Kaur

Shneal Kaur

Kabir Singh

Asees Kaur

Great Grandson: Riaan Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 4pm, 23 November 2020 (Monday) at MBSJ Crematorium at Batu 14, Puchong

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves No 25, Jalan 18C, Taman Aman Sari, 47190 Puchong at 3pm

Path da Bhog: 6 December 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Puchong

Contact:

Major Madhan Singh (017 679 8964)

Swaran Kaur (012 296 7005)

MESSAGE FROM FAMILY:

Dedicated wife, caring mom and loving dadi and nani to all her grandkids.

She was a pillar of strength to her family and was very loved by everyone. Her infectious smile and joyous laughter will be missed by all. She will forever be in the memories of her family and friends. Let us all keep her in our thoughts and prayers as she makes her way to Waheguruji.

| Entry: 22 Nov 2020 | Source: Family