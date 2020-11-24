By Asia Samachar Team | CANADA |
“One year ago. Time flies. What an honour to serve Canadians and be a part of this Cabinet. Thank you Justin Trudeau.” – Navdeep Singh Bains, one of the Sikh ministers in Trudeau’s team. He is the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. He shared this message on his social media platform a few days ago.
