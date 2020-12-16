Jag Singh (1941-2020), Ipoh

LAST RESPECTS & CREMATION: 1pm, 16 Dec 2020 (Wednesday) Sukhmani Sahib prayers at residence 43, Persiaran Rishah 13, Taman Tinggi, Ipoh. 2.30pm cortege leaves residence. 3pm Cremation at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium. PATH DA BHOG: 26 Dec 2020 (Saturday), from 10am-12noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh | Malaysia

JAG SINGH A/L LATE SWARAN SINGH

(7.1.1941 – 16.12.2020)

Village: Makowal, Punjab

Wife: Kalwant Kaur a/p Late Puran Singh

Children: Sangeetajit Kaur, Kavitajit Kaur, Suniljit Singh, Surajpal Singh, Kim

Sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, beloved relatives , supportive neighbours & friends.

Last Respects: 1pm, 16 Dec 2020 (Wednesday) Sukhmani Sahib prayers at residence 43, Persiaran Rishah 13, Taman Tinggi, Ipoh. 2.30pm cortege leaves residence.

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 16 Dec 2020 (Wednesday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium

Path da Bhog: 26 Dec 2020 (Saturday), from 10am-12noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Contact:

Sunil +60 12 217 2504

Suraj +012-3021726

 

| Entry: 16 Dec 2020 | Source: Family

