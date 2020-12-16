Jag Singh (1941-2020), Ipoh

LAST RESPECTS & CREMATION: 1pm, 16 Dec 2020 (Wednesday) Sukhmani Sahib prayers at residence 43, Persiaran Rishah 13, Taman Tinggi, Ipoh. 2.30pm cortege leaves residence. 3pm Cremation at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium. PATH DA BHOG: 26 Dec 2020 (Saturday), from 10am-12noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh | Malaysia
JAG SINGH A/L LATE SWARAN SINGH
(7.1.1941 – 16.12.2020)
Village: Makowal, Punjab
Wife: Kalwant Kaur a/p Late Puran Singh
Children: Sangeetajit Kaur, Kavitajit Kaur, Suniljit Singh, Surajpal Singh, Kim
Sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, beloved relatives , supportive neighbours & friends.
Last Respects: 1pm, 16 Dec 2020 (Wednesday) Sukhmani Sahib prayers at residence 43, Persiaran Rishah 13, Taman Tinggi, Ipoh. 2.30pm cortege leaves residence.
Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 16 Dec 2020 (Wednesday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium
Path da Bhog: 26 Dec 2020 (Saturday), from 10am-12noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
Contact:
Sunil +60 12 217 2504
Suraj +012-3021726
Entry: 16 Dec 2020 | Source: Family
