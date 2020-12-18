Long-time sweethearts tie the knot

Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and his Malaysian fiancée Illi Najwa Saddique got married in Punjab after an eight year courtship

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and his Malaysian fiancée Illi Najwa Saddique got married in Punjab on Wednesday (Dec 16) after an eight year courtship.

Manpreet, 28, appeared at the Jalandhar gurdwara dressed in a Panjabi wedding suit and a red turban while Illi, 27, was in a gorgeous Panjabi bridal costume.

Their love story goes back to 2012 when Manpreet first met Illi during the Sultan of Johor Cup. He was the captain of the Indian side while Illi was amongst the spectators. The couple got engaged two years later on 26 February 2014.

Illi, hailing from a Pakistan Muslim family, has been a frequent visitor to Manpreet’s village in Mithapur in Punjab, India, since they began dating.

The 27-year-old Manpreet began his captaincy when he led the Indian side to Asia Cup gold, ending a 10-year old draught for the tournament.

RELATED STORY:

India hockey captain Manpreet Singh to marry Malaysian sweetheart (Asia Samachar, 27 July 2020)