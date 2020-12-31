School swimmer in 60s. Who’s this Sikh girl?

Balwinder Kaur in ACS Ipoh swimming team – Photo: Voyager, 1967
By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

In mid-1960s, a Sikh girl was one of the members of the swimming team of a school in Ipoh, the state capital of Perak. Now, that is one brave young girl venturing into a sport many would have dreaded back then.

Balwinder Kaur was part of the Anglo Chinese School (ACS) Ipoh school team. She was captured in a photo that appeared in the 1967 edition of Voyager, the school’s annual book. Balwinder was also listed as a class representative and a member of the History Society.

ACS Ipoh, the oldest school in the Malaysian state of Perak, was one of the first schools in Malaysia that constructed a swimming pool.

