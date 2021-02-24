The three Nottinghamshire brothers with 100 years of bus driving experience

By Ben Reid | NottinghamshireLive |

Three brothers who all started driving buses in the 1980s have now clocked up a combined 100 years of service behind the wheel.

Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, Kulvir Singh and Raghbir Singh joined the then Barton Transport more than 30 years ago and are still driving for trentbarton today.

The youngest brother Kulvir, 58, was first to get on board in 1986, followed by Lakhbir, 62, and then Raghbir, 60, in 1987.

Lakhbir, known as Sandhu, left a job at the Raleigh bicycle factory and began as a floating driver, including on the fives which were soon to be rebranded as rainbow 5.

All three brothers were first based at Chilwell and have become experts on all the routes.

Sandhu, who lives in Nuthall, now drives on the indigo and i4 services alongside Kulvir, who lives in Bestwood Village with Raghbir, who drives the Keyworth service.

Sandhu said: “If I didn’t enjoy my job I wouldn’t still be here doing it. I love my driving. I’ve been offered office jobs, but I like driving.

“I’ve loved it from day one. I’ve seen customers who were boys and girls now with their own kids. We share a laugh and a joke with customers when they get on.”

Although they have reached their driving century, the trio have many more miles left ahead.

