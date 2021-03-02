Gian Kaur (1937-2021), Ayer Panas, Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

AKHAND PATH: 5 March 2021 (starting @ 8.30 am) to 7 March 2021 at Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara. PATH DA BHOG around 11.00 am on 7/3/2021 | Malaysia
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ।।
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ।।੧।।
Jehaa chiri lekheaa tehaa hukam kamaaeh, ghalae aavehi naanakaa sadhae outhee jaahi ।।1।।
GIAN KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR TERLOK SINGH CHUGAWA
(Ayer Panas, Setapak, Kuala Lumpur)
5/5/1937 – 26/2/2021
As Kuala Lumpur is still under Covid-19 movement restrictions, please adhere to the relevant SOPs.
The family would like to express their gratitude for all the kind thoughts, prayers, messages & support during our time of grief.
Children,
Grandchildren &
Great Grandchildren
Contact:
(016-2570418)Kaldev Singh
(016-3814658) Daljit Singh
(012- 2298089) Jasvinder Singh
| Entry: 2 March 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |