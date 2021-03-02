Gian Kaur (1937-2021), Ayer Panas, Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

AKHAND PATH: 5 March 2021 (starting @ 8.30 am) to 7 March 2021 at Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara. PATH DA BHOG around 11.00 am on 7/3/2021 | Malaysia

AKHAND PATH: 5 March 2021 (starting @ 8.30 am) to 7 March 2021 at Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara. PATH DA BHOG around 11.00 am on 7/3/2021 | Malaysia

Jehaa chiri lekheaa tehaa hukam kamaaeh, ghalae aavehi naanakaa sadhae outhee jaahi ।।1।।

GIAN KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR TERLOK SINGH CHUGAWA

(Ayer Panas, Setapak, Kuala Lumpur)

5/5/1937 – 26/2/2021

As Kuala Lumpur is still under Covid-19 movement restrictions, please adhere to the relevant SOPs.

The family would like to express their gratitude for all the kind thoughts, prayers, messages & support during our time of grief.

Children,

Grandchildren &

Great Grandchildren

Contact:

(016-2570418)Kaldev Singh

(016-3814658) Daljit Singh

(012- 2298089) Jasvinder Singh

| Entry: 2 March 2021 | Source: Family