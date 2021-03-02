Seasoned banker Manjit Singh joins Sun Life after two decades at TD Bank

By Asia Samachar Team | CANADA |

Seasoned banker Manjit Singh joins Sun Life Financial Inc, Canada’s second largest insurer by market value, as its executive vice-president and chief financial officer.

Prior to this, Manjit had spent close to two decades at TD Bank. His most recent designation was executive vice president for enterprise finance.

With more than 25 years of finance, strategy, risk and treasury experience, Manjit has worked in financial services both in Canada and internationally.

In his new role, Manjit will have responsibility for leading Sun Life’s Finance organization, including finance, tax, capital, corporate development, investor relations and strategic finance initiatives including implementation of the new IFRS 17 accounting standard. He will also be a member of the executive team, according to a statement by the Toronto-based insurer.

He was also a board member at of Lung Cancer Canada, TRIEC, Sikh Foundation of Canada and the American Red Cross.

A native of Mississauga, he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Waterloo and Masters of Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) of Ontario, has earned the CFA designation, and completed the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

Manjit is married with two teenage daughters and lives in Mississauga.

Sun Life provides insurance, wealth and asset management solutions. It has operations in Canada, US, UK, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda.

RELATED STORY:

Bikram to steer Google Cloud in India (Asia Samachar, 23 Feb 2021)