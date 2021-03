Joginder Kaur (1930-2021), Ex Sentul Railways

PATH DA BHOG: 7 March 2021 (Sunday), 9.00am-11.30am, followed by Guru Ka Langgar at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru | Malaysia

KALEH AYE NANAKA SEDHE UTH JAYE

LATE MATA JI JOGINDER KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR KARAM SINGH (Ex Sentul Railways)

(18.7.1930 – 23.2.2021)

Age: 91 Years

You will be dearly missed, fondly remembered and forever cherished

Leaving behind children

Dr Sohvinder Kaur (Malacca) / Dr Kulwant Singh

Late Baldev Singh

Munjeet Singh (Seremban) / Jagdish Kaur

Balbeer Singh (Selayang) / Nermal Kaur

Davinder Kaur (Cheras) / Jasbeer Singh

Pritpal Singh (Seremban) / Jasminder Kaur

Jaspal Singh (Seremban) / Balbinder Kaur

Brother & Sisters (Punjab, India)

Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nephews & Nieces, In Laws, Family & Friends

Sahej Path Da Bhog: 7 March 2021 (Sunday), 9.00am-11.30am, followed by Guru Ka Langgar at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru

Contact : Balbeer Singh (012-2072156)

| Entry: 4 March 2021 | Source: Family