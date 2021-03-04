13 years sober

I first drank alcohol at the age of 14 at a family event. Nobody really minded because I was about 6ft tall by then and only had one drink. What nobody could predict was the toxic relationship with myself that would develop from this moment onwards.

When I was 16 years of age I got a catering job at South Asian weddings and free alcohol was there for the taking. The drinking went from monthly, to weekends and then finally a daily basis. I would drink alone in secret, numbing the pain in my heart from my turbulent childhood.

Then I connected to my faith, which helped me question why I was here and why I felt the need to run away from myself. I questioned something that was so normalised in my community for the very first time, and couldn’t justify treating myself so badly – so I stopped, just like that.

Close friends distanced themselves, new friends took their place. Mother had never been so proud, and at the age of 19 whilst most people just started drinking alcohol, I gave it up for good. Looking back I count my blessings because my life could have been so very different.

I’ve never really counted the years but today I felt extra proud so thought I’d share