Malaysian model lands role in Hindi web series during Covid-19 lockdown

A Malaysian Sikh model saw her dreams coming true when she landed a lead role in a Hindi web series. And that too during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.

How did it happen?

Beauty pageants winner Amrit Kaur Dhillon had always wanted to become an actress.

An opportunity presented itself for a role in ‘Luv Down,’ a Hindi drama web series that was about to start shooting in March 2020, around the time when nations starting closing their borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On 12 March 2020, she was informed that India was shutting their international borders.

“I had to make a decision. On one hand it was my dream and on the other all sorts of risks,” she shared on her Facebook page.

“Taking a leap of faith I packed my bags and was in the airport within two hours. Two months later, I was blessed with the role of lead actress for a show called Luv Down.”

The series was released on Disney+Hotstar.

“I never expected this to happen as we were facing the toughest times and we were all locked in our homes and some in foreign cities,” she said when contacted by Asia Samachar.

She said it was challenging to shoot during the lockdown as most things were closed and they had limited facilities.

“Apart from that, we shot Luv Dow in a very short period and I must say that was a little tough but I enjoyed every second of it,” she said.

Amrit, winner of Miss Malaysia Global 2015 and Miss India Worldwide Malaysia 2018, has also played a lead in a few short films that have yet to be released. She was among the main casts in Ajay Devgn’s film called De De Pyaar De.

