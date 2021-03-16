Singapore Sikh ladies do morning walk to celebrate Women’s Day

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

A morning walk with friends is a great to celebrate the International Women’s Day. That’s exactly what the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) Ladies Wing did.

On Saturday (13 March), the wing had organised a morning walk at Jurassic Mile while observing Covid-19 restrictions and safe distancing measures in place.

The Changi Jurassic Mile, permanent outdoor display of dinosaur models, is located between the Terminal 4 pit stop of the Changi Airport Connector and the entrance to East Coast Park. The cycling and walking path, which starts at Terminal 2, opened in October 2020.

The participants hen returned to SKA for a sumptuous bento box lunch and engaged in table-based activities to celebrate the occasion. They ended the event with a cup of masala chai and some delicious snacks, according to an update at SKA Facebook page.

They promised more activities are coming.

