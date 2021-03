Mata Gurdial Kaur (1928-2021), Seremban

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 3pm, 17 March 2021 (Wednesday), at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Tun Dr Ismail, Seremban. Cortege leaves residence (No. 1750 Jalan Kerapu 1, Taman Permai 3, 70200 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan) at 2:30pm. AKHAND PATH: 25-27 March (Thursdays-Saturday) at residence. PATH DA BHOG: 28 March 2021 (Sunday), 9.30am-11.30am, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban | Malaysia

Jeha Chiri Likhya Teha Hukam Kamaeh, Ghale Aave Naanka Sade Uthee Yaaye (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

MATA GURDIAL KAUR W/O LATE SAUDAGAR SINGH KAPURE

(12.7.1928 – 16.3.2021)

Village: Barewala

Age: 93 years

Husband: Late Saudagar Singh Kapure

Children / Spouses:

Peritam Kaur / Harbans Singh, Melbourne Australia

Late Rusbal Singh Sandhu / Ranjit Kaur Grewal

Daljit Singh Sandhu / Savinder Kaur Gill

Grandchildren:

Late Ishvinder Singh

Karendar Kaur / Jagjit Singh

Jeffvinder Singh

Melinder Kaur / Deepak Singh

Manjinder Singh / Pardeep Kaur

Mavinder Singh / Disha

Reenajeet Kaur / Surinder Singh

Rupinderjeet Kaur / Malvinder Singh

Simranjeet Kaur

Great Grandchildren:

Jayden Singh

Harleen Kaur

Navleen Kaur

Dylan Singh

Rhea Kaur

Manllyne Kaur

Aanshvinder Singh

Rynajeet Kaur

Thanks also to the caretaker Listria.

For further details contact:

Surinder 012 – 6837749

Malvinder 010 – 2593832

Simran 017 – 3139485

Mata Gurdial Kaur, our guardian angel, has left us to be with her Creator. She was a gem of a person filled with blessings and love gifted with long life, had the opportunity to see children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their support during the recent bereavement.

– From GOD we are sent, to HIM we return.

| Entry: 16 March 2021 | Source: Family