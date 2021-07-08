Amanpreet takes over HR at Ashok Leyland

Amanpreet Singh Bhatia will steer human resources (HR) at Ashok Leyland, the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India.

The HR-veteran has been appointed as the company’s president & head for HR. Previously, he was the VP for group HR at parent company Hinduja Group.

With close to three decades of experience in the sector, HR domain behind him, Amanpreet will help drive the people agenda at Ashok Leyland .

He joined the Hinduja Group in Mumbai in December 2019 after a two-year stint as group CHRO at Escorts. Prior to that, he had also worked at VE Commercial Vehicles and Intertek Group.

Ashok Leyland is the third largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the tenth largest manufacturer of trucks all around the world.

Headquartered in Chennai, India, Ashok Leyland’s manufacturing footprint is spread across the globe with nine plants including one at Ras Al Khaimah (UAE).