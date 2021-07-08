Nehal Kaur @ Bhagwan Kaur (1932-2021), Ampang

ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲੀ ਸੰਪੂਰਨੁ ਥੀਆ ਰਾਮ ॥
Sūraj kirṇi milē jal kā jalu hūā rām ॥ Jōtī jōti ralī sampūrnu thīā rām ॥
As the ray blends with the Sun and water becomes water, so merges the human light in the Supreme Light and becomes perfect. (SGGS, 846)
NEHAL KAUR @ BHAGWAN KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR LAB SINGH
(7.4.1932 – 8.7.2021)
Village: Dhaliwal
Husband: Late Sardar Bhag Singh Jethuke
Leaving behind Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Saskaar / Cremation: Private Ceremony amongst immediate family members.
Contact: Sonia 012 – 660 0254, Pesh 012 – 412 0613
“To a beautiful mother and grandmother, may you now rest in eternal peace.”
Keeping the current SOPs in mind, all funeral affairs will be done within immediate family members. Thank you.
| Entry: 8 July 2021 | Source: Family
