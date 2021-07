Amir Singh Pinder (1948-2021), Klang

AMIR SINGH PINDER S/O JAB SINGH

20.12.1948 – 12.7.2021

Village: Ipoh

Wife: Mokthar Kaur D/o Puran Singh (Tara)

Children / Spouses:

Sarabjeet Kaur

Karamjeet Kaur & Avtar Singh

Amarjeet Singh & Ranjit Kaur

Manjeet Kaur & Sukhraaj Singh

Harvinder Singh & Amarjeet Kaur Dhillon

Belinda Kaur & Harrabinder Singh

Grandchildren:

Saachleen Kaur

Kushpreet Kaur

Esharaaj Kaur

Jaaishleen Kaur

Mesharaaj Kaur

Harnisharaaj Kaur

Harkrishan Joth Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 3.30pm, 12 July 2021 (Monday), at Fairy Park Crematorium (Bandar Bukit Raja, 40170, Selangor)

Cortège Timing: Cortège leaves from 27, Lorong Sembilang 8b/ks3, D’ Anjung Teluk Pulai, 41100 Klang, Selangor, at 2.30pm

Path da Bhog: Will be advise accordingly

Contact: Harvinder Singh 016 – 288 8719

DAD, YOU WERE LOVED BY ALL & YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED