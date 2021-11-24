Kalwant Singh Gill (1953-2021), Port Klang

KALWANT SINGH GILL S/O GURDIAL SINGH GILL

12.12.1953 – 16.11.2021

Village: Gagewal, India

Dad are men who have been there for us when we need support and advice. They guide us, show us their love, support us when needed and give us encouragement. You will always be our superhero and our biggest life blessings. Thank you for everything you have done for us. We are forever grateful to you. You’ll forever be remembered by all of us. We love you dearest Papa ❤️

Wife: Manjit Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Jasvinder Singh Gill / Gurmeet Kaur

Charan Kaur / Jagdish Singh Brar

Sukhvinder Singh Gill

Grandchildren:

Sanjaydeep Singh Gill

Sandeep Singh Gill

Sanjeevan Singh Gill

Gurjevan Singh Gill

Bhavanjeet Singh Brar

Simerpreet Kaur Brar

Ekamjeet Singh Gill

Harpreet Kaur Brar

Path da Bhog: 27 November 2021 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Port Kelang, Selangor

Contact: 019-9888675

| Entry: 24 Nov 2021 | Source: Family

