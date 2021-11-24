Kalwant Singh Gill (1953-2021), Port Klang

KALWANT SINGH GILL S/O GURDIAL SINGH GILL
12.12.1953 – 16.11.2021
Village: Gagewal, India
Dad are men who have been there for us when we need support and advice. They guide us, show us their love, support us when needed and give us encouragement. You will always be our superhero and our biggest life blessings. Thank you for everything you have done for us. We are forever grateful to you. You’ll forever be remembered by all of us. We love you dearest Papa ❤️
Wife: Manjit Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Jasvinder Singh Gill / Gurmeet Kaur
Charan Kaur / Jagdish Singh Brar
Sukhvinder Singh Gill
Grandchildren:
Sanjaydeep Singh Gill
Sandeep Singh Gill
Sanjeevan Singh Gill
Gurjevan Singh Gill
Bhavanjeet Singh Brar
Simerpreet Kaur Brar
Ekamjeet Singh Gill
Harpreet Kaur Brar
Path da Bhog: 27 November 2021 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Port Kelang, Selangor
Contact: 019-9888675
Entry: 24 Nov 2021
