From law enforcement to road logistics warrior

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Jagwinder Singh, a former Singapore law enforcement officer and an avid footballer, has been entrusted a bigger regional role at global logistics companies Kuehne+Nagel.

Effective September 2021, he was promoted to Regional Director – CBRN (ASIA) for Road Logistics, according to his LinkedIn profile update.

The promotion comes as he celebrates his fifth year at the company as well as his 50th birthday.

In this new role, he will lead the development and expansion of cross border trucking network and transportation related activities for road logistics in Asia Pacific. He was previously the overland director for Singapore and Malaysia.

Under his belt is more than 15 years of extensive lead experience in road logistics, shipping operations and logistics management in the areas of supply chain, warehousing and transport operations.

He had joined Kuehne+Nagel as the Singapore-based overland operations manager in October 2016. Prior to that, he was the logistics head at Royal Cargo Combined Logistics (S.E.A.) Pte Ltd.

In the earlier part of his career, Jagwinder had spent close to 10 years at Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore as the airside operations officer as well as a two-and-a-half-year stint with the Singapore Police Force as the staff officer to head investigations.

“My years in Police NS and working for the government in my early career; set up a strong foundation for me to learn, excel and achieve success contributing to what I am today,” he had shared in an article when celebrating his 50th birthday.

As for his career objectives, Jagwinder aspires to pursue a challenging career with prospects of advancement based on merit and distinction. He also strives to achieve an honest living through hard work, dedication and continuous learning.

On his passion for football, he wrote: “To my own amazement, till today I am still winning trophies in my favorite sports. My passion in everything I do has come from the love of Football (Go Man Utd !) where from a very early age (Zone 1st in St Thomas, Captain in Jurong Institute and Champion for Tampines Rovers FC and Singapore Khalsa).”

