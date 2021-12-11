Kulwant Kaur (1969-2021), Bukit Tinggi, Klang

SARDARNI KULWANT KAUR D/O LATE TARAM SINGH

10-08-1969 – 10-12-2021

With deep regret, we would to inform that Sardarni Kulwant Kaur d/o Late Taram Singh, wife of Marik Singh (Bukit Tinggi) aged 52 passed away peacefully on, 10th December 2021.

Cortege will leave to Simpang Lima at 3.15pm from residence to Crematorium Klang on 11th December 2021 (Saturday) for the final rites for cremation @ 4.00pm but as per strict Covid-19 SOP.

For any enquires please kindly contact:

Sarabjeet Singh (son-in-law) @ 0102479004

Dr Jangjit Singh (brother in law) @ 0162326675

| Entry: 11 Dec 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |