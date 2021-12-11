Kulwant Kaur (1969-2021), Bukit Tinggi, Klang

SARDARNI KULWANT KAUR D/O LATE TARAM SINGH
10-08-1969 – 10-12-2021
With deep regret, we would to inform that Sardarni Kulwant Kaur d/o Late Taram Singh, wife of Marik Singh (Bukit Tinggi) aged 52 passed away peacefully on, 10th December 2021.
Cortege will leave to Simpang Lima at 3.15pm from residence to Crematorium Klang on 11th December 2021 (Saturday) for the final rites for cremation @ 4.00pm but as per strict Covid-19 SOP.
For any enquires please kindly contact:
Sarabjeet Singh (son-in-law) @ 0102479004
Dr Jangjit Singh (brother in law) @ 0162326675
| Entry: 11 Dec 2021 | Source: Family
