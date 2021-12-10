Dowry and angel investors

By Asia Samachar | Found Online |

“My mom tried to set me up with this guy who has his own startup ( arranged marriage setup ) and after few days of talking, he hints me that he expects dowry. Guess who couldn’t raise for his startup,” writes Poan Sapdi who tweets at @le_Vandana.

Here are some interesting responses that we have picked up for the readers’ reading pleasure. What are your thoughts?

Amaresh: Look at Melinda. She invested in Bill and now is making the kill. An economics professor had said ‘Profit is the reward of risk taking.’

Abhik: Did you ask how much he was willing to dilute?😂

Ashkay: What a romantic guy. He just wanted you to be his Angel investor. 😇

To this one, Sapdi responsed: I can only give him “Angel” without investor :p

MissRoshni: Can’t believe dowry is still a word in India… times will never change #Dowry

