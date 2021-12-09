A victory, one year later. Farmers call off agitation

SKM final meeting before calling off the agitation

More than a year after the start of the agitation, the Narendra Modi led government finally caved in to the demands of the protesting farmers.

After earlier withdrawing the three farm laws that we at the centre of the controversy, the BJP federal government today (9 Dec 2021) dispatched a letter to the farmers’ representatives indicating that it is agreeing to the other demands of the farmers, including in connection with the what is called the minimum selling prices (MSP). See statement below.

In a statement, the collective voice of the protesting farmers, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), today issued a statement to suspend the on-going agitation and would lift the morchas at the Delhi borders.

“ Farmers’ unity, peace and patience has been the key to the victory and this will not be allowed to erode in any circumstance, vow the farmers – SKM decides collectively to stay alert and ensure that promises are kept,” SKM said in the statement.

The demonstrations, which has certainly defied the expectation of the Modi government, is seen as a major hurdle for the ruling party BJP as it gears up to face a number of state elections, including at Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

On 20 November, the Indian Parliament repealed the three contentious laws. The laws went away just as they came – unilaterally and with no real consultation, signifying the arrogance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

STATEMENT: Samyukta Kisan Morcha Press Bulletin* 378th day, 9th December 2021

Government of India, through the Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, sends a formal letter to Samyukt Kisan Morcha agreeing to several pending demands of the protesting farmers – Samyukt Kisan Morcha formally announces the lifting of the morchas at Delhi Borders on national highways and various other locations in response – Current agitation stands suspended – Battle has been won and the war to ensure farmers’ rights, especially to secure MSP as a legal entitlement for all farmers, will continue: SKM.

SKM dedicates the fabulous and historic victory of the struggle to around 715 martyrs of the movement, including those in Lakhimpur Kheri – SKM congratulates all the protesting farmers and citizens, and their supporters wholeheartedly for waging an unprecedented struggle and for the glorious gains of the movement.

Considering that the nation is mourning the demise of CDS Mr Bipin Rawat and his associates, SKM decides to postpone all celebrations with regard to the victory of farmers, and celebratory rallies will be taken out day after tomorrow (11th December) now, when farmers leave the morcha sites together in victory rallies.

To ensure that the Government of India is keeping to its commitments made to the protesting farmers, and to chart out future course of action, SKM will hold its next meeting on January 15th in Delhi.

SKM thanks local communities at morcha sites profusely for their patience and support throughout the long agitation, and apologies to them for inconveniences caused to them – SKM also thanks trade unions, women’s organisations and youth/student outfits who struggled along with farmers in this agitation, lawyers who extended legal aid and solidarity, doctors who set up medical camps and gave their untiring services, various religious bodies that set up langars and fed the protestors unconditionally and uninterruptedly, various progressive organisations that stood in support including human rights groups, numerous artists who were there constantly with the movement, numerous organizations that continuously and consistently responded to SKM calls for action, highway dhaba owners and people who gave space for the Kisan Andolan to run its organisational meetings, NRIs and international farmers’ organisations and others who took up solidarity actions in their own locations, hundreds of volunteers who participated by giving their sewa and many others including well wishers.

