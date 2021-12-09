Tracking Rai family’s vast business interests across East Africa

By Business Today | Kenya |

The Rai family is one of East Africa’s wealthiest families, holding vast business interests across East Africa. In Kenya, the family single-handedly dominates entire industries and continues to gobble up market share.

The fortune’s origins can be traced to the patriarch’s forays into agriculture in Zaire (now DR Congo) and Kenya in the 60’s. Tarlochan Singh Rai alongside his siblings bought tea and coffee estates in Congo as the Belgians left in 1963, and also owned Rai Agricultural Estates in Kenya which they sold in 1969.

With his sons Jaswant, Jasbir, Sarbjit and Iqbal Rai, they incorporated RaiPly in 1971 spotting opportunity in timber and agro-forestry. Since then, the empire has expanded to include interests in cement, edible oils and soaps, sawmilling, sugar, horticulture and real estate.

Here, Business Today looks at major enterprises controlled by the Rai family across different sectors; 1. Sugar – West Kenya, Sukari Industries, Olepito, 2. Cement – Rai Cement, 3. Oils and Soaps – Menengai Oil Refineries, 4. Timber – Timsales and RaiPly, and 5. Real Estate – Tulip Properties

See full story, ‘Rai Empire: 5 Multi-Billion Businesses 1 Family Controls’ (23 Nov 2021, Business Today, Kenya), here.

RELATED STORY:

Two Sikhs in centre ring of New York Stock Exchange (Asia Samachar, 29 July 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here