Talent specialist Kelly Sidhu joins Zurich Insurance

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Human resource specialist Kelly Sidhu is the new regional talent acquisition manager for South East Asia at Zurich Insurance Company Ltd.

She moved from FeDex where she was the regional manager for talent planning and acquisition strategy, according to her LinkedIn update.

Prior to that, Kalwinder Kaur had served as APAC recruitment lead at Randstad Sourceright, business relations head at ACCA and talent acquisition head at Astro. In 2008, she as the managing consultant for banking & finance at end-to-end recruitment solutions provider Talent2.

