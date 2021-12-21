In Loving Memory: Pritam Kaur (1935-2021), Sentul

F I R S T B A R S I
PRITAM KAUR A/P TARA SINGH
12.2.1935 – 19.1.2021
Village: Dolo Nanggal Punjab, originally from Sentul.
Husband: Capt. (R) Mukhtiar Singh
Akhand Paath @ Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur
24th – 26th December 2021
Friday 24th ASA Ke Vaar 6-8am
8 am Arambtha Of Akhand Paath
26th Sunday 10:30am
Akhand Paath Semapti & Keertan
Children / Spouses:
Dato Dr Rajbans Singh & Datin Rajinder Kaur Gill
Rajvinder Kaur (Vindi)
Dato Rajpal Singh & Datin Sukhmendar Kaur (Sheena)
| Entry: 21 Dec 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |