In Loving Memory: Pritam Kaur (1935-2021), Sentul

PRITAM KAUR A/P TARA SINGH

12.2.1935 – 19.1.2021

Village: Dolo Nanggal Punjab, originally from Sentul.

Husband: Capt. (R) Mukhtiar Singh

Akhand Paath @ Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

24th – 26th December 2021

Friday 24th ASA Ke Vaar 6-8am

8 am Arambtha Of Akhand Paath

26th Sunday 10:30am

Akhand Paath Semapti & Keertan

Children / Spouses:

Dato Dr Rajbans Singh & Datin Rajinder Kaur Gill

Rajvinder Kaur (Vindi)

Dato Rajpal Singh & Datin Sukhmendar Kaur (Sheena)

