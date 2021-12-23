JPA scholar Harmeet Kaur pursues mechanical engineering in Japan. She shares her experience

Harmeet Kaur in Japan: Left: Enjoying the cheery blossom; Right: Sports festival at the Niigata University – Photo: Supplied

By Harmeet Kaur | Japan |

I am from a small town in Cameron Highlands, Pahang. After getting good results in SPM, I was awarded with the JPA [Public Service Department] scholarship and got the golden opportunity to pursue my degree in Mechanical Engineering. While I was still digesting the fact that I will be going to a country that is known for their advanced technology, the two years in language school (INTEC Education College, Shah Alam) passed by speedily.

In Japan, I studied for three years at the National Institute of Technology, Nagano College and earned an Associate’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

While I was in Nagano, I lived in a students’ dormitory with Japanese students and other international students from all around the world. I also actively engaged myself in the various international exchange programmes, using that as a platform to communicate views and learn more about the cultural differences.

During my final year in Nagano College, I managed to secure a place at Niigata University to pursue my degree in Mechanical System Engineering. I am currently conducting research related to solar power generation as a final year project, graduating in March 2022.

During public holidays or semester breaks, I love travelling to other parts of Japan. There is this unique thing of Japan; every prefecture here has its own speciality that differs it from the others. Trying new food and exploring local places are things I really enjoy doing especially with the convenient public transport.

This journey of five years here was nothing but truly memories that I will treasure forever. I would not have made it this far if it wasn’t for the support and love from my beloved parents and sister, who studied abroad herself. I am looking forward to fully utilize not only the knowledge and technical skills, but most significantly the experience that I gained from this beautiful country of the rising sun.

Harmeet Kaur’s father is retired policeman Gurbachan Singh while mother is housewife Surjit Kaur. Her sister Manmeet Kaur is a medical doctor

