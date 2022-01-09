SKA Khalsa Kindergarten moves to new premises

The Khalsa Kindergarten of Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) has moved its new premises at Tessensohn Road this week.

The move also witnessed the Singapore Sikh Education Foundation (SSEF) kindergarten beginning its 2022 classes at the same premises.

Like the Khalsa Kindergarten’s teachers and students, the SSEF’s kindergarten team and students were also delighted with the move to their new home. – Photo/Report from SKA Facebook.

RELATED STORY:

Veterans step up to teach Punjabi in Singapore (Asia Samachar, 14 Aug 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here