Harpreet Kaur battle ready for The Apprentice

Harpreet Kaur in The Apprentice

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

A Sikh business dessert parlour owner is all set to battle it out in the boardroom as she competes with 14 other candidates for a business investment in The Apprentice. One has already been dropped.

Harpreet Kaur, 30, is coming forward as a born leader, fearless and funny with plans to “level up” her successful, six-figure coffee and cakes business to become a leading brand in the UK.

Motivated by her need to be the best version of herself, she isn’t here to make friends and is ready to be Lord Sugar’s next business partner, according to the promo material.

“I’ll be competing for an investment from @Lordsugar himself for my yummy business @barnisworld,” she shared on the social media. “I’m definitely not in business to make friends. I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”

The series, which returned last week, continues on BBC One and iPlayer, with contestants bidding to win investment in their business worth £250,000.

RELATED STORY:

He sure stands out. Sikh American enters Forbes’ 30 Under 30 (Asia Samachar, 4 Dec 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here