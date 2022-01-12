Ranjit Singh Sachdev (1930-2022), Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur

SARDAR RANJIT SINGH SACHDEV S/O HAVELA SINGH
Passed away peacefully on 2nd January 2022.
He shall be always remembered for his cheerful disposition among other great qualities and attributes tall, his ability to laugh away woes where others would despair. A great soul has returned Home, dearly missed and forever cherished by his beloved wife Mrs. Rajinder Kaur Sachdev, children and grandchildren.
Sahaj Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa on 16th January 2022 from 9.30am to 11.30am.
Kindly treat this as a personal invitation.
| Entry: 12 Jan 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |
……. Heartfelt condolences to the family !
He was always jovial ..
WAHEGURU JI bless his soul and may he rest in peace ..
R I P uncle !
Condolences to family and prayers for his soul to be with WaheGuru.
Be safe Bless all
Gursharan Singh Family.