Ranjit Singh Sachdev (1930-2022), Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur

SARDAR RANJIT SINGH SACHDEV S/O HAVELA SINGH

Passed away peacefully on 2nd January 2022.

He shall be always remembered for his cheerful disposition among other great qualities and attributes tall, his ability to laugh away woes where others would despair. A great soul has returned Home, dearly missed and forever cherished by his beloved wife Mrs. Rajinder Kaur Sachdev, children and grandchildren.

Sahaj Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa on 16th January 2022 from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation.

| Entry: 12 Jan 2022 | Source: Family

