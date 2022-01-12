Hardeep Singh to take charge of India’s consulting business

By Asia Samachar Team | India |

Human resource leader Hardeep Singh returns to ManpowerGroup India as the country manager for Right Management’s India business.

He has been appointed as the company’s president of the Right Management India operations, effective 7 Jan 2022, to lead its consulting business. Right Management is the company’s global talent management offering for outplacement, career management and leader development solutions.

Hardeep leaves Oracle where he was the country manager for its HR Software business, tasked to advise customers on their HR tech needs and developing the India business.

He joined Oracle in September 2018 when he was a vice president for consulting services at Right Management India. Prior to that, he had spent close to 10 years at Max Life Insurance Co Ltd.

Hardeep has been an entrepreneur and a consultant to many major corporations on areas of talent management, organisation design & development, employee experience, leadership development, succession planning and career management, according to a statement by Manpower.

Hardeep replaces Prashant Pandey who has been appointed as President – Rotostat Services Private Ltd.

“We are thrilled to have Hardeep on board to lead Right Management business in India. He brings with him incredibly strong knowledge and rich experience of over 24+ years in various domains. His expertise will be vital for our very ambitious India growth strategy,” said ManpowerGroup India managing director Sandeep Gulati in a statement.

Hardeep studied HR at XLRI, Jamshedpur and additionally he is an Accredited Executive Coach and coaches business leaders across the region.

RELATED STORY:

HR specialist Sameet takes on bigger role at Schneider Electric (Asia Samachar, 3 July 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here