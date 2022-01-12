Malaysian footballer Serbegeth Singh passes away at 61

Serbegeth Singh

Former Malaysian footballer Serbegeth Singh aka Shebby died while cycling today (12 Jan). It is suspected he suffered a heart attack. He was 61.

Since retiring, he has worked as a coach as well as a sports broadcaster in Asia.

Serbegeth started his football career as a defender for Johor FA, before moving to Federal Territory in 1983. He was chiefly associated with Kuala Lumpur FA, and was part of the team which won the Malaysia Cup three years in a row from 1987–89. He also played with Negeri Sembilan FA and Pahang FA before ending his career with Perak FA in 1996.

He played nine years of international football for Malaysia, including playing in three Asian Games in 1982, 1986 and 1990, and was a South East Asian Games gold medallist in 1989.

His career in domestic football lasted eighteen years from 1978–96. He won every domestic honour, including the Malaysia Cup, Malaysian FA Cup and League Championship. He was Blackburn Rovers’ Global Adviser during the 2012/2013 season.

During the World Cup 2018, he shared his thoughts on what went on at the prestigious championship with Asia Samachar.

