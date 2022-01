Sarwan Singh Malhi (1963-2022), Petaling Jaya

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

Dear Family and Friends,

It is with great sadness we wish to inform that Sardar Sarwan Singh Malhi s/o Bachan Singh Malhi passed away peacefully on 29 January 2022.

Husband to Baljit Kaur, father to Malvinder Singh Malhi, Jesminder Singh Malhi, daughter-in-law Shelena A Malhi and daughter Shreender Kaur Malhi.

Grandfather to Javid Sohan Singh Malhi.

Brother to Late Pritam Singh, Mukhtiar Kaur, Sawran Singh, Gurdip Kaur, Jaginder Kaur (Guddi), Kulwant Kaur, Kuldip Kaur (Canada) and Sharanjit Kaur .

The Saskar will be held in Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur, on 30 January 2022 (Sunday) from 11am- 12.30pm

We thank everyone for their kind support, messages of condolences and prayers.

| Entry: 29 Jan 2022 | Source: Family