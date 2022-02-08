Manjot to lead Keppel’s digital strategy

Manjot Singh Mann

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Manjot Singh Mann will be the digital face of Keppel Corp Ltd as the Singapore flagship multinational company digs into his three-decade experience in digital connectivity.

Effective 1 March, Manjot will take on an additional role assume as the Chief Digital Officer (CDO) to lead the digital strategy at the oil-rig builder linked to Temasek Holdings Pte.

The new portfolio will be over and above his current role as chief executive officer of the group’s telecommunication provider M1 Ltd (M1), which he assumed in December 2018.

“The appointment of a CDO reflects our focus on leveraging digital transformation to accelerate the achievement of Keppel’s business priorities, harness the Group’s synergies and sharpen our competitive edge,” said Keppel Corporation CEO Loh Chin Hua in a statement.

He noted that Manjot has about 30 years of operational leadership experience across diverse geographical markets and brings a unique blend of insights from the digital connectivity sector.

“Since his appointment as CEO of M1, Manjot has driven M1’s digital transformation, integrating all aspects of M1’s systems onto one digital platform, empowering cloud-native applications, data analytics for actionable insights, automation and hyper-personalisation of services to meet the evolving needs of consumers,” he said.

Keppel Corp, with operations spanning from rig building to infrastructure and renewable energy, has a global footprint in more than 20 countries. It provides solutions for sustainable urbanisation, focusing on four key areas comprising energy & environment, urban development, connectivity and asset management.

Prior to joining M1, Manjot was CEO of Pareteum Asia Pte Ltd, where he was appointed to drive the expansion of Pareteum Corporation’s footprint in Asia. Pareteum Corporation is a cloud software platform company listed on NASDAQ.

Before that, he had stints as Global CEO (Communications and Convergence) of Lebara Mobile (UK) and CEO of Jakarta-based Hutchinson Telecommunications.

RELATED STORY:

Telco veteran Manjot Singh Mann joins Singapore’s M1 (Asia Samachar, 8 Nov 2018)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here