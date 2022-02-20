Panjab goes to the polls

Eye on Panjab: (Clockwise, from left): Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal, Captain Amarinder Singh, Bhagwant Mann and Balbir Singh Rajewal

Panjab votes today to elect who will govern the northern Indian state for the next five years. The ground is so fractured that no one side has emerged as a clear frontrunner.

Charanjit Singh Channi is the face of the Congress. The party appointed him as the chief minister in September 2021, to replace veteran heavyweight Captain Amarinder Singh. Earlier this month, Channi was officially named as the CM-designate, nudging former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), with Sukhbir Singh Badal as the CD-designate, has forged an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Mounting a stiff challenge is the Arvin Kejriwal led party Aam Admi Party (AAM) with Bhagwant Mann as their CM face.

Another contender in the fray is the BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance, getting air cover from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party which controls the central government.

And on the side is Sanyukt Samaj Morcha – a faction from the farmers’ protest movement – with Balbir Singh Rajewal as the face, and former CM Captain Amarinder who has floated a new party after leaving the Congress.

