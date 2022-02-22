Surjan Singh Sidhu (1947-2021) & Bhaguuan Singh Sidhu (1953-2021), Taiping

#InLovingMemory #MeethiYadgeri
SARDAR SURJAN SINGH SIDHU
1947-17.02.2021
SARDAR BHAGUUAN SINGH SIDHU
1953 – 13.03.2021
Sons of Late Sardar Bachan Singh and Late Sardarni Gurdev Kaur
1st BARSI will be held on Sunday, 27th February 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping
10.00am: Kirtan
11:00am: Sehaj Path Da Phog
11:30am: Anand Sahib, Ardaas, and Hukumnama
Guru Ka Langar will be served thereafter.
Contact details: Ravin +6012 4774555
| Entry: 22 Feb 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |