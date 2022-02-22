Surjan Singh Sidhu (1947-2021) & Bhaguuan Singh Sidhu (1953-2021), Taiping

#InLovingMemory #MeethiYadgeri

SARDAR SURJAN SINGH SIDHU

1947-17.02.2021

SARDAR BHAGUUAN SINGH SIDHU

1953 – 13.03.2021

Sons of Late Sardar Bachan Singh and Late Sardarni Gurdev Kaur

1st BARSI will be held on Sunday, 27th February 2022 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping

10.00am: Kirtan

11:00am: Sehaj Path Da Phog

11:30am: Anand Sahib, Ardaas, and Hukumnama

Guru Ka Langar will be served thereafter.

Contact details: Ravin +6012 4774555

Entry: 22 Feb 2022

