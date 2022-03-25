British brown girl wins The Apprentice, gets funding for business

Harpreet Kaur

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Dessert parlour owner Harpreet Kaur has emerged winner of the BBC series The Apprentice to land a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.

Aside from the funding, the 30-year-old entrepreneur from Leeds also gets Lord Sugar as a business partner.

Harpreet has shown poise and determination over the last 11 weeks of gruelling tasks, constant pitches and boardroom engagements in the television series which ended yesterday (24 March). She triumphed over 15 other candidates .

She has been a consistently strong contestant throughout the series. Not only has she won seven out of ten tasks, but she also managed to impress last week’s fearsome interviewers, including Claude Littner, reported Birmingham Mail.

Harpreet’s parents own Waring Green Stores in Brighouse. She used to work there before teaming up with her lookalike sister Gurvinder Kaur to open the Huddersfield dessert parlour.

Harpreet went into the competition seeking investment for the Huddersfield dessert shop. Lord Sugar and his advisors were initially concerned about the presence of a second business partner, however, Harpreet assured them that her sister was happy to step aside, the report added.

As the final episode went out, Barni’s website came up as no longer available for those who tried to access it from her Instagram bio. And, within moments of her being confirmed as the 2022 winner, Harpreet had launched Oh So Yum online and changed her bio from owner of Barni’s to owner of Oh So Yum, reported Chronicle Live.

The Apprentice candidate Harpreet Kaur with her parents, Jas and Pete – Photo: Halifax Courier

RELATED STORY:

Harpreet Kaur battle ready for The Apprentice (Asia Samachar, 12 Jan 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here