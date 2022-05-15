India stuns reigning champ Indonesia to win maiden Thomas Cup









India wins Thomas Cup – Photo: BWF Media

By Asia Samachar | Thailand |

India made history winning the Thomas Cup for the first time when they outclassed reigning champions Indonesia 3-0 in Bangkok today (15 May).

India, competing in their debut final of the men’s team championship, becomes the sixth different nation to claim the Thomas Cup.

India sealed the title when world number 11 Kidambi Srikanth defeated higher-ranked Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

A devastated Indonesia, the tournament’s most successful team having previously won it 14 times, could not keep pace with the fire brought by the Indian team — who joyfully rushed the court following Srikanth’s win, AFP reports.

India were already 2-0 up, with Lakshya Sen beating Anthony Ginting in the first singles match and then Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sukamuljo in the doubles.

It fell to Christie, an Asian Games gold medallist now in his fourth Thomas Cup campaign, to save Indonesia’s flagging title hopes. But the eighth-ranked Christie couldn’t do it and seemed overcome with nerves at the onset of his do-or-die match against Srikanth. The 29-year-old Srikanth took full advantage, bearing down relentlessly on Christie in the second game, the report added.

